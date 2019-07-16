Eero's home-blanketing mesh Wi-Fi system is a whopping 50% off for Amazon Prime Day

Mesh Wi-Fi systems aren’t like traditional monolithic routers. Instead, they rely on several smaller units placed around your home, with each broadcasting that delicious internet-bearing signal. On the plus side, mesh routers blanket your entire house in Wi-Fi. On the negative side, since these systems require a lot of hardware, they tend to be much more expensive than standard routers. But as part of today’s killer Amazon Prime Day deals, the Amazon-owned Eero mesh Wi-Fi system is on sale for a whopping 50 percent off.

This particular system is comprised of the main Eero Pro router and a pair of beacons, and usually costs $399. On the day Amazon finalized the Eero acquisition, it dropped to an unheard-of $299. Now, it’s all the way down to $199 for Amazon Prime Day. Cue Keanu Reeves: Whoa.

“The second-generation Eero Home WiFi System is attractively designed, easy to set up and use, and very capable,” we said in our review. “The router delivered triple-digit throughput in every room of my 2800-square-foot home—more than enough bandwidth to support several HD video streams simultaneously.”

One of the major downsides we found? Its steep $399 price tag. At $199, it’s a steal—but Prime subscribers only have until midnight Pacific Time on Tuesday to snag it. (Not a subscriber? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.) For even more juicy deals, check out our curated roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day sales.

[Today’s deal: Eero mesh Wi-Fi system for $199.]