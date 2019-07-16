When it comes to Bluetooth headphones, “Beats” and “bargain” aren’t words you expect to see in the same sentence. But this year’s Amazon Prime Day marks an exception to the rule, with the Beats Solo3 on-ear headsetRemove non-product link selling for its lowest price ever.

On sale now for $140, or 53 percent off its $300 list price, the Bluetooth-enabled Beats Solo3Remove non-product link come equipped with Apple’s W1 chip, perfect for pairing the headphones in a flash and seamlessly switching between your various iOS and macOS devices. Need to chat with Siri? Just press one of the integrated ear cup buttons.

Boasting up to 40 hours of battery life, the Solo3 features a cushioned on-ear design, while “Fast Fuel” charging gets you two hours of playback time after just five minutes of charing over a Lightning cable.

This story, "The Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headset is more than 50% off during Amazon Prime Day" was originally published by Macworld .