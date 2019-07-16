Buy a year of Microsoft Office 365 Home, and get a $50 gift card from Amazon

If you subscribe to Office 365 for your home, you may consider this deal: a year of Microsoft Office 365 Home for the usual $99.99 price, but with a $50 Amazon gift card as the cherry on top.Remove non-product link

You’d normally pay $99.99 annually or $9.99 per month for a Office 365 Home subscription, which includes the ability to share the Office 365 apps—Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook—with up to six members of your family. The apps are always being updated, so you’ll receive new features over time. Another key benefit is 1TB of online OneDrive storage, a perfect way to back up your documents and photos.

Our deals guru, Alaina Yee, was skeptical of the fact that you’re essentially paying Amazon $50 to hold onto your money. On the other hand, you could always put your gift card toward one of the Amazon Prime Day deals remaining, or hoard it for another day.

Amazon hasn’t explicitly labeled this offer as a Prime Day deal on its product page, so it may persist beyond Amazon's extravaganza of bargains. Comments on the deal indicate that Amazon’s deal will simply stack onto an existing subscription. (The deal is a downloadable offer, not an auto-renewing subscription or gift card.) The fine print of the deal also indicates that the gift card has no fees, no expiration date, and ships separately.