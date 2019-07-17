Amazon’s Echo Connect lets you make landline calls with your Echo devices, and it’s just $20 today

Making iPhone and Android phone calls with Alexa and your various Echo devices is a snap once you fiddle with the right settings, but did you know the Alexa/Echo combo works with landlines, too? All you need is an Echo ConnectRemove non-product link, and you can snap one up for an all-time low price today.

On sale for $20 (usually it's $35), Echo Connect looks like a black box with an RJ-11 landline jack and a micro-USB power port in back. Just connect the included power cable, plug your analog or VoIP landline into the Echo Connect (there's also a splitter if you want to keep your regular phone), then use the Alexa mobile app to finish the setup.

Once Echo Connect is up and running, you can ask Alexa to dial the phone and use your Echo device as a speakerphone. Echo Connect can sync up all your iOS or Android contacts, or you can add contacts manually over the web.

