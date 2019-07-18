Subscribe to all of Adobe's Creative Cloud suite for 40% off the normal price

Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite of creativity apps is famous as a design industry standard—and also for being crazy expensive. Happily, Adobe currently has a deal that lets you subscribe to all of Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps for just $29.99Remove non-product link per month (with an annual plan), down from the usual monthly price of $52.99. You need to act quickly, though, as this offer ends tomorrow, July 19.

In addition to the full suite of Adobe Creative Cloud apps—which includes Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Premiere Pro—the subscription comes with 100GB of cloud storage, a portfolio website, some of Adobe’s premium fonts, and some social media tools. You can also opt to try Adobe Stock for one month, but you only to get to use 10 images and face a separate charge $29.99 per month if you forget to cancel before your 30 days are up.

This deal is particularly good because even though you’re on the hook for a 1-year term, you don’t have to pay for it all upfront. You can choose between a lump sum payment or monthly installments. However, be aware that if you cancel after 14 days of service, you’re no longer entitled to a full refund. Lump sum payments are a done deal, while monthly installment plan users have to pay 50 percent of the remainder of what you owe for the year as a cancellation fee. Those terms might sound a little strict, but at the end of the year, you’ll only have paid $359.88 instead of the full price of $635.88.

Put another way: Adobe offers an annual Creative Cloud plan that lets you subscribe to a single app (such as Adobe Illustrator or Adobe InDesign) for a monthly payment of $20.99. With this plan, you’re getting more than 20 apps for just $9 more per month.

Note that this plan is aimed at first-time Creative Cloud subscribers, and an Adobe sales representative confirmed that you won’t be able to buy this plan if you’re already subscribing to a multi-app plan. (You'll have to cancel your existing plan, and so suffer that 50 percent penalty.) If you’re only subscribed to a single Creative Cloud app, it should be possible to upgrade, but you might want to call Adobe Customer Service at 800-585-0774 to get it sorted out properly.

This story, "Subscribe to all of Adobe's Creative Cloud suite for 40% off the normal price" was originally published by Macworld .