One of our favorite USB hubs and all the cables you'll ever need are at all-time-low prices today

If you missed out on Prime Day last week and need some accessories for your PC, Amazon has a grab bag of deals today, including one of our favorite 4-port USB hubs at a crazy low price and killer deals on cables.

First up is the Sabrent 4-port USB 3.0 Hub for $6Remove non-product link when you apply the checkout code 3454GUZR. This hub is usually $9, which is already a good price, but at $6 it’s practically a must-buy. The hub features LED power switches for each port and doesn’t require its own power source making it a great choice for an on-the-go hub.

Next up are a few items we spotted on Amazon’s one-day AmazonBasics saleRemove non-product link, which offers deals on cables, backpacks, light bulbs, and all kinds of other accessories. For iOS fans, Amazon is offering a 10-pack of three foot USB A to Lightning cables for $64Remove non-product link. That’s way below the $106 this pack usually costs, and can you ever really have enough Lightning cables? Exactly. Another cable bulk pack worth looking at is a 5-pack of three foot USB-C to USB-C cables for $14.85Remove non-product link down from around $19 and the all-time low. This is another great deal, because if your PC or Android phone isn’t rocking a USB-C port, your next one surely will.

There are a bunch more cables, bags, cases and plug on sale, so be sure to check out the entire saleRemove non-product link.