We loved the blazingly fast 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, and now it's cheaper than ever

One of our favorite portable SSD drives is available at its all-time low today. Amazon is selling the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable for $270 right now. That’s $30 lower than its most recent price, and the lowest price yet for this drive.

We loved the SanDisk Extreme Portable in our September 2018 review for its awesome performance and great physical design. We didn’t quite like it as much as the Samsung T5 USB SSD, but the SanDisk Extreme Portable is our runner-up as the best performance USB drive.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable offers a very fast USB 3.1 Gen 2 over USB Type-C connection. The drive’s case sports a textured surface on the front and the back, making it easy to grip. There’s also a nice big space at the top to attach it to a backpack with a clip or even a keychain. SanDisk bundles the drive with a three-year warranty.

With 2TB of storage, this drive is a great option as a portable back up drive or a media drive when you’re on the go, and its amazing speeds won’t leave you twiddling your thumbs while you wait for all that data to transfer over to other devices.

[Today’s deal: 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable for $270 on Amazon.]

