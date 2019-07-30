Anker Powerhouse 200 review: One of the better-looking power stations available

The $299 Anker Powerhouse 200 looks like a biggie-sized version of one of the company’s smaller portable battery packs. It’s well designed, with an exterior made of metal, and soft rubber around both ends. A comfortable handle straddles the top.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of portable power banks. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods.

On the business end you’ll find a 12V connection, a USB-C PD port, two legacy USB ports, and a standard 110VAC outlet. In addition to that there are three buttons and a screen that spans the width of the device.

Anker The power ports are divided into three sections, each with its own on/off button.

Each button powers a section of connectors. Once a section is turned on, the screen displays the current charge level of the battery.

On the opposite side of the device is a lone input port that uses the included AC charger to recharge.

The 12V adapter maxes out at 5A, while the USB-C PD port is capable of 30W output. The 110VA maxes out at 100W, and can switch between 50Hz and 60Hz. I really like the Powerhouse 200’s display: It’s big, bright, easy to read, and shows you exactly what’s going on.

With a capacity of 213Wh, the Powerhouse 200 has 73 percent the capacity of the Jackery Honda 290 power station I recently reviewed. Not only is its capacity smaller, but the overall size of the pack is smaller too. Measuring 7.48 x 5.47 x 4.69-inches and weighing six pounds, Anker’s offering is slightly more portable and easier to tuck away in a desk drawer or your car’s trunk.

In testing, the Powerhouse 200 output 166Wh, or 78.14 percent of its stated total capacity. Compare that to the Jackery Honda’s efficiency rating of 90.63 percent, and it’s easy to feel somewhat let down by the Powerhouse 200’s performance.

I used the Powerhouse 200 to power a lamp and used a Wyze Cam to record how long the light remained on. The lamp remained on for five hours and 18 minutes. It took six hours and 52 minutes to charge the Powerhouse 200 with the included AC power adapter.

The Anker Powerhouse 200 is $50 less than the Jackery Honda 290 power station, has less capacity, and lower efficiency. However, it’s better designed, has an easier-to-read display, and is more portable. Neither decision is wrong; it all depends on how much you want to spend and what your priorities are.