Smarten up your home for less than $75 with these insane TP-Link smart home deals at B&H

B&H Photo and Video is making it easy to add smarts to your home today with ridiculously low sale prices on TP-Link smart plugs and light switches. what makes TP-Link’s smart devices so friendly is that they don’t require an expensive additional hub. Instead, they connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network via the Kasa app on your smartphone. TP-Link also integrates with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

First up, we have a three-pack of the TP-Link HS105 smart plug for $38Remove non-product link. That’s $30 below B&H’s usual price and about $8 less than Amazon's previous all-time low. These smart plugs are a great way to control your favorite floor lamp, television, or pretty much anything else that plugs into the wall. B&H says supplies are limited at this sale price so act fast if you want to catch this deal.

Next we’ve got the TP-Link HS210 Smart 3-way light switch for $35Remove non-product link down from $55, when you click the coupon link below the price. That's also less than Amazon's all-time-low of $40. This bundle comes with two light switches, and makes it possible to control your lights from anywhere you can get an Internet connection. Like the plugs, they're compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana.

[Today’s deals: TP-Link smart light switches for $35Remove non-product link and 3-pack of mini smart plugs for $38Remove non-product link at B&H Photo]