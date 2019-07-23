AMD's 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 2600X drops to a staggeringly low $145 at Newegg

It’s a great day to get a very capable processor at an excellent price. Newegg is selling the Ryzen 5 2600X for $145Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTCVW22. That code is from Newegg’s daily mailer. To use it the retailer may require you to supply an email address and sign-up for its mailing list. In addition to the processor, AMD’s giving away three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, offering access to over 100 awesome games such as Metro: Exodus and the storage obscenity that is Gears of War 4.

Grabbing a last-gen Ryzen 5 2600X may not sound that great with fresh Ryzen 3000 processors filling up store shelves. But when new products come out, we tend to see spectacular discounts on previous generation models like this one. This deal sure qualifies!

The Ryzen 5 2600X does miss out on newer features like PCIe 4.0 support and faster clock speed ramping. Still, this is a fantastic CPU. It features six Zen+ cores with twelve threads, a base clock of 3.6GHz, and a boost speed of 4.2GHz. It’s also rocking a 95W TDP, which is pretty good.

The 2600X is a solid processor for a gaming machine, and with the right graphics card it will have no trouble rocking AAA titles with Ultra settings. Plus, if you’re going to edit video of your gaming escapades for YouTube, Ryzen processors are absolute champs at productivity tasks.

