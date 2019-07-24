Ditch your crappy keyboard and snag this backlit mechanical one for $20. Your hands will thank you

If you want to try out a mechanical keyboard but balk at their usual $75 prices, today’s deal is for you. Amazon is selling the VicTsing mechanical gaming keyboard for $20 with the checkout code VCRS9QP3. That’s $10 off the standard price. VicTsing is selling the keyboard with Amazon fulfilling the order.

This is an extremely cheap price for a mechanical keyboard. Given the price, you can’t expect Cherry MX switches, the gold standard for mechanical keyboards. Instead, you get imitation MX Blue switches that offers the glorious clickety-clack sound that Blue fans enjoy, and medium key resistance. Anti-ghosting technology prevents keystrokes from not being registered when you hit multiple keys at once.

The keyboard also features a six-color LED backlight with nine different lighting effects. This is a full desktop keyboard with 104 keys, and it’s water resistant (your love of cola will still gum up the keys, though).

We haven’t reviewed this keyboard, but the few reviews on Amazon suggest people are happy with what they get for the price. For $20, this keyboard is a low-risk way to enter the world of mechanical keyboards. Once you’ve fallen all the way down the rabbit hole, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming keyboards. (Spoiler: None of our picks are anywhere near this cheap.)

[Today’s deal: VicTsing mechanical gaming keyboard for $20 with checkout code VCRS9QP3 at Amazon.]