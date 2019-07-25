This $110 1TB Sabrent SSD offers NVMe speed without compromising capacity

Speed up your PC today with a great deal on a spacious NVMe M.2 drive at Amazon. The online retailer, actually the third-party retailer Store4PC with fulfillment by Amazon, is selling the 1TB Sabrent Rocket for $110. That’s a few dollars cheaper than the last time we featured this model in late May. The current price is down from the drive’s usual $130, and far cheaper than Amazon’s retail price of $163.59.

This deal is for the PCIe 3.0 version of the Rocket, and not the ludicrously fast new PCIe 4.0 version that is almost double the price. Only someone with a Ryzen 3000 processor and an X570 motherboard could take advantage of the new standard, however, so most people are looking for the PCIe 3.0 model.

To use this drive you will need an M.2 slot on your motherboard, which shouldn’t be a problem for most people with a fairly modern PC. NVMe drives are blazing fast promising huge speed boosts over SATA III-based drives. They consume less power than standard SSDs, too.

An NVMe drive is an ideal boot drive, with SSDs and hard drives serving as extra storage. This particular drive even has enough room to a function as the sole drive on your PC if you’re not planning to download too many games. It’s a steal at $110.

[Today’s deal: Sabrent Rocket 1TB for $100 on Amazon.]