The Kano Harry Potter coding kit is now just $69.65 (30% off)

This kit helps kids build their own Harry Potter-style wands and connect them to a tablet or computer (it’s compatible with Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android and Fire OS). From there, they’ll be able to code new functions for their wand with the help of step-by-step guides and activities. The motion-sensor wand is included, and can be used to “make feathers fly, goblets multiply, fire flow, pumpkins grow, and more... wave your wand and see instant effects on screen.”

Each level of coding instruction is made more fun with gaming elements—as they level up, kids can earn new games, outfits, and other surprises. And once they complete the main instruction, they’ll be able to customize the code themselves to do everything from adding music to adjusting in-game gravity.

When we went hands-on this kit, we noted that it’s a great way to get kids involved with coding: “It’s easy to imagine kids or even teenagers having a blast designing simple or complex gestures to conjure different effects.” We also noted that “Kano’s method successfully goes over the fundamentals of scripting,” meaning that kids will actually be able to learn while they have a little magical fun.

