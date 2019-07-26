The Full Nerd ep. 100: PC Hardware Hall of Fame, Full Nerd best memories and trivia

You have to navel gaze sometimes, and what better time would there be than the 100th episode of the Full Nerd?

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray induct three pieces of hardware into the Full Nerd Hall of Fame after painfully weeding out some highly deserving pieces of gear, play some of their favorite Full Nerd moments, and then try to predict the far-out future before closing out with a trivia quiz.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above.

