Snag a pair of USB-C to USB-A cables for just $5

If you’ve got a smartphone or laptop rocking a USB-C port, you need more cables than the one that came with your device. Right now, there’s a great deal on Amazon ready to add more cables to your personal inventory for cheap. Aukey is selling a pair of six-foot USB-C to USB-A cables for $5 with the checkout code 34ENRGJ9. That’s half off the regular $10 price.

These cables have everything you need in a proper USB-C to USB-A cable—most importantly, a 56k ohm resistor to make sure power transfers safely between the two USB versions. The cables also have TPE insulation and aluminum alloy shielding all wrapped up in a nice-looking braided nylon exterior.

The cables can safely charge up to three amps, making them appropriate for the Raspberry Pi 4 as well, and they support data transfer at up to 480 Mbps. We don’t review cables, but people who have bought them on Amazon seem very happy with their purchase, and Aukey is a good name for these kinds of tech accessories.

[Today’s deal: Two, six-foot Aukey USB-C to USB-A cables for $5 with checkout code 34ENRGJ9 at Amazon.]

