This custom 8GB Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 delivers no-compromises 1080p gaming for just $170

If you’re looking for a butt-kicking 1080p graphics card before Gears 5 hits on September 10, don’t miss this outstanding Newegg deal. The retailer is selling the 8GB Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 for $170Remove non-product link after a $20 rebate card and the checkout code EMCTCVE26. That means you’ll pay $190 upfront. As a bonus, AMD will throw in three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The Radeon RX 590 is a killer graphics card for 1080p gaming. We loved it even when it cost $280 late last year, and now it’s a whopping $110 less. You should have no trouble setting graphics options to ultra on most AAA titles while still maintaining the 60 frames per second gold standard, and its fearsome firepower delivers respectable 1440p performance if you don’t mind dialing some settings back.

This particular card features Gigabyte’s Windforce 2X cooling system that includes three copper composite heat pipes, and dual 90mm blade fans. The card also packs RGB lighting in the Gigabyte logo and the “Fan Stop” light at the top of the card. These lights works with the company’s RGB Fusion 2.0 software, which lets you synchronize your lighting with compatible components.

The card is great, but Xbox Game Pass for PC is an excellent cherry on top. It’ll give you free access to Gears 5 at launch, as well as over 100 other games, including Metro: Exodus, Prey, and State of Decay 2.

