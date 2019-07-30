Deal

This thin and light $310 Acer laptop is loaded with goodies most budget laptops lack

It's not as cheap as it was on Prime Day, but at $310 the Acer Aspire 5 Slim is well worth it.

Contributor, PCWorld |

aspire5slim
Acer

Today’s deal features a star from Amazon Prime Day, and while today’s price isn’t as good last month’s all-time low, this is still pretty sweet. Amazon is selling the Acer Aspire 5 Slim laptop for $310. That’s $40 below this sleek laptop’s MSRP, and $20 below its previous price of $330.

The notebook features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display (a rarity in a cheap laptop), a 2.6GHz dual-core AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It’s also rocking a backlit keyboard (another rarity in this price range), a speedy USB 3.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and one HDMI. For Wi-Fi, the laptop has 802.11ac. 

A loadout like this should be able to handle day-to-day tasks easily. Heck, you could even play esports and other low-intensity games thanks to the Radeon Vega graphics cores infused in the Ryzen processor. You can’t say that about budget laptops very often!

The overall design of this laptop is very nice, with an aluminum lid atop a slim aluminum-looking chassis. It’s very reminiscent of Acer’s Chromebooks, but it’s packing Windows 10 in S Mode instead. If there is a downside to this laptop, that’s it. Windows 10 in S Mode means you can only use Windows Store apps on your device. The good news is getting the full version of Windows requires a few clicks in the Windows Store and no extra fees.

Overall, this should be a great-looking, well-performing laptop capable of a few unique tricks for this price range, and it’s available at a solid price today.

[Today’s deal: Acer Aspire 5 Slim for $310 on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
