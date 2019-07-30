This thin and light $310 Acer laptop is loaded with goodies most budget laptops lack

Today’s deal features a star from Amazon Prime Day, and while today’s price isn’t as good last month’s all-time low, this is still pretty sweet. Amazon is selling the Acer Aspire 5 Slim laptop for $310. That’s $40 below this sleek laptop’s MSRP, and $20 below its previous price of $330.

The notebook features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display (a rarity in a cheap laptop), a 2.6GHz dual-core AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It’s also rocking a backlit keyboard (another rarity in this price range), a speedy USB 3.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and one HDMI. For Wi-Fi, the laptop has 802.11ac.

A loadout like this should be able to handle day-to-day tasks easily. Heck, you could even play esports and other low-intensity games thanks to the Radeon Vega graphics cores infused in the Ryzen processor. You can’t say that about budget laptops very often!

The overall design of this laptop is very nice, with an aluminum lid atop a slim aluminum-looking chassis. It’s very reminiscent of Acer’s Chromebooks, but it’s packing Windows 10 in S Mode instead. If there is a downside to this laptop, that’s it. Windows 10 in S Mode means you can only use Windows Store apps on your device. The good news is getting the full version of Windows requires a few clicks in the Windows Store and no extra fees.

Overall, this should be a great-looking, well-performing laptop capable of a few unique tricks for this price range, and it’s available at a solid price today.

[Today’s deal: Acer Aspire 5 Slim for $310 on Amazon.]