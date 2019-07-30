Get a six-outlet surge protector for just $6 today

Electrical surges aren’t a common occurrence, but when they happen, they can fry your electronics. That’s an annoyance if we’re talking about a blender or a coffee maker. But if it’s a 4K TV or that beautiful gaming PC you just built, well, some chances you just don’t want to take. That’s why today’s deal is an absolute must-have for anyone with a desktop PC or any other essential equipment plugged into the wall.

B&H Photo Video is selling an APC six-outlet surge protector for just $6Remove non-product link. To get that deal you have to click the Clip Coupon - Save 40% button on the product page right under the price.

The APC Essential SurgeArrest features six outlets, built-in surge protection, and a three-foot cord. In addition to surge protection, it’s rocking EMI and RFI noise filtering, and an energy rating of 540 joules.

APC says the SurgeArrest series has a let-through rating of “less than 330 volts for North American products.” That means no more than 330 volts will reach your equipment in the event of a surge (a certain amount of power always gets through during a surge as your protector reacts to what’s happening).

That’s a pretty standard let-through rate, but for $6 it’s about what you’d expect. To back-up its protection, APC offers a $50,000 connected equipment warranty if things go south. The surge protector also has a Fail Safe Mode that disconnects your equipment from the power source if the the surge protector is compromised.

Surge protectors don't come this cheap very often, but if you want to explore your options or just read up on how they work, be sure to check out our guide to the best surge protectors. It's chock full of buying advice and plenty of (much pricier) alternatives.

[Today’s deal: APC Essential SurgeArrest 6-Outlet surge protector for $6 at B&H.Remove non-product link]