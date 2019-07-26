Deal

Step up your game: $40 off Razer's BlackWidow keyboard, and a $25 Logitech G602 mouse

Amazon is selling a Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 keyboard for $100, and Best Buy has the Logitech G602 for $25.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Today’s a good day to improve your gaming experience with a new gaming mouse and mechanical keyboard. Amazon and Best Buy have sales on the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 keyboard for $100 and the Logitech G602 mouse for $25 respectively. The former is down from the keyboard’s usual $140, while the G602 is usually $36-$40 at Best Buy.

Razer’s mechanical keyboard features RGB lighting, a magnetic wrist rest, and programmable macro functionality. The Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 features a “tenkeyless” design of the company’s popular BlackWidow, meaning you lose the number pad, but if you want something that’s a little more compact then this could be ideal. It’s a Tournament Edition, after all, and you have to lug your gear to LAN parties.

It’s also rocking Razer’s own “green” mechanical switches, which the company describes as tactile and clicky. That sounds like it’s supposed to be a parallel of Cherry MX Blue switches. We haven’t reviewed this specific keyboard, but we did look at the BlackWidow Chroma V2 non-TE (Tournament Edition) and really liked it.

Want a new gaming mouse to go with your swanky keyboard? The Logitech G602 is on sale for $25 at Best Buy. This mouse has 11 programmable buttons, an LED-lit sensor, and 5 DPI settings ranging from 250 to 2,500 DPI. You can get gaming mice with far higher sensitivity levels, of course, but a maximum 2,500 DPI is pretty good for this price range.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
