Step up your game: $40 off Razer's BlackWidow keyboard, and a $25 Logitech G602 mouse

Today’s a good day to improve your gaming experience with a new gaming mouse and mechanical keyboard. Amazon and Best Buy have sales on the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 keyboard for $100 and the Logitech G602 mouse for $25Remove non-product link respectively. The former is down from the keyboard’s usual $140, while the G602 is usually $36-$40 at Best Buy.

Razer’s mechanical keyboard features RGB lighting, a magnetic wrist rest, and programmable macro functionality. The Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 features a “tenkeyless” design of the company’s popular BlackWidow, meaning you lose the number pad, but if you want something that’s a little more compact then this could be ideal. It’s a Tournament Edition, after all, and you have to lug your gear to LAN parties.

It’s also rocking Razer’s own “green” mechanical switches, which the company describes as tactile and clicky. That sounds like it’s supposed to be a parallel of Cherry MX Blue switches. We haven’t reviewed this specific keyboard, but we did look at the BlackWidow Chroma V2 non-TE (Tournament Edition) and really liked it.

Want a new gaming mouse to go with your swanky keyboard? The Logitech G602 is on sale for $25 at Best BuyRemove non-product link. This mouse has 11 programmable buttons, an LED-lit sensor, and 5 DPI settings ranging from 250 to 2,500 DPI. You can get gaming mice with far higher sensitivity levels, of course, but a maximum 2,500 DPI is pretty good for this price range.