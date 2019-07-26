These spacious WD drives are at all-time-low prices at Best Buy and Newegg today

If you've been looking for a new back-up or just need some extra storage on your PC, today's a great day to pick up an excellent WD drive. Newegg is selling the 4TB WD Red 5400 RPM NAS hard drive for $90Remove non-product link when using the checkout code EMCTCVB38, while Best Buy has a WD 10TB desktop external hard drive for $160Remove non-product link, both all-time-low prices based on our tracking.

WD’s Red drives are built for network attached storage systems, and if you have one rocking desktop drives today’s a good time to start upgrading. NAS drives are built with better resistance to vibrations, and to work longer and harder than the average desktop drive. While they're ideal for NAS boxes there’s also nothing holding you back from slapping this into a desktop PC.

We loved it when Best Buy put the $250 WD Easystore on sale for $160 in April, and we love it just as much now. This works out to about $0.016 cents a gigabyte, which is just fantastic. This is a desktop drive so it requires its own power source, and comes with a USB 3.0 connection and WD software for backups and drive maintenance.

[Today’s deals: 4TB WD Red NAS hard drive for $90Remove non-product link at Newegg, and 10TB WD Easystore for $160 Remove non-product linkat Best Buy]