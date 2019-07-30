Logitech's comfy, ultra-customizable G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse is just $35 right now

No gaming setup is complete without a good mouse, and today you can get a variation of our favorite gaming mouse at a steal of a deal. Logitech’s G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse is just $35 on Amazon. That’s down from a list price of $85 and a usual street price of around $50.

The core G502 design is legendary for a reason. This mouse allows you to customize its fit and feel so it works perfectly for your hand. Comfy grips provide solid places for your fingertips and hands, while 11 programmable buttons allow you to pick how to control your mouse movements. You can even adjust its heft, with internal weights you can remove or readjust as needed. In addition, it can run anywhere from 200 DPI to 12,000 DPI, and its glowing RGB LEDs can be customized using Logitech’s gaming software.

There's not a whole lot about this mouse you can't customize, so no matter what color, style, weight, or fit you're looking for, this mouse is the perfect addition to your gaming setup.

