Amazon is blowing out Anker's ultra-popular chargers, cables, and car accessories today

Mobile accessories maker Anker frequently puts its devices on sale on Amazon. Today, however, the company is really going for it with a massive 24-hour sale on Anker charging accessoriesRemove non-product link that runs until just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time. All sales from Anker are fulfilled by Amazon, meaning your purchases are covered by the retailer’s superb customer service policies.

We sifted through all the deals in the sale to find our favorites.

First up is the Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad with internal cooling fan for $29.79. That’s $16.20 off the usual price of $45.99. It also comes with a QuickCharge wall adapter. This cooling pad is Qi certified and will work with any phone that supports Qi wireless charging. Aukey says the cooling fan means it can charge devices up to 30 percent faster than competing wireless chargers.

Next up is the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger for $42 instead of the usual $60. This wireless charger doubles as a car mount and is again Qi certified. It comes with a double outlet car charger and a two air-vent grips for mounting. Anker says the wireless car charger can charge through rubber, plastic, and TPU cases under 5mm thick.

Finally, there’s a wireless power strip with USB charging for $25.89 instead of $36. It offers two electrical outlets, two standard USB ports for charging, and one USB-C. It also has a switch to turn the power delivery on and off, and a 5-foot power cord.

Those are our top picks, but the sale also features discounts on USB cords, USB hubs, and wall chargers. Be sure to check out all the deals at the link below!

[Today’s deal: Anker one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]