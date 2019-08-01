Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 101: Threadripper 3 rumors, Destiny 2 on Ryzen 3000, and Q&A galore

Questions, answered.

In this episode we talk about AMD Threadripper 3 rumors, the Destiny 2 problem on Ryzen, and an in-depth question and answer session.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Brad’s out! And you know what that means: Gordon Mah UngAlaina Yeeand Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into the rumor mill, discussing recent Threadripper 3 leaks before turning to AMD’s Destiny 2 fix on Ryzen 3000 CPUs, then finish things up with an extended Q&A session.  

Oh, and Gordon tries to name the top 10 games on Twitch. No, World of Warships isn’t on there.  

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 101 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

