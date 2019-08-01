The Full Nerd ep. 101: Threadripper 3 rumors, Destiny 2 on Ryzen 3000, and Q&A galore

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Brad’s out! And you know what that means: Gordon Mah Ung, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into the rumor mill, discussing recent Threadripper 3 leaks before turning to AMD’s Destiny 2 fix on Ryzen 3000 CPUs, then finish things up with an extended Q&A session.

Oh, and Gordon tries to name the top 10 games on Twitch. No, World of Warships isn’t on there.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above.

