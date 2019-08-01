The 500GB WD Blue 3D SSD is down to a new all-time low of $55 at Newegg today

Newegg is selling one of our favorite SSD internal drives at a fantastic price today. You can grab the 500GB WD Blue 3D 2.5-inch SSD for $55 today with the checkout code EMCTDTU22Remove non-product link, marking a new all-time low for the drive based on our tracking.

The WD Blue 3D isn't just cheap—it's also one of our top picks as the best SSD for most people. We reviewed the M.2 SATA III version of the WD Blue, which uses the same TLC NAND and interface as the 2.5-inch versio. We really liked the drive for its ability to maintain write speeds around 450 MB/s in out tests during big write jobs. That’s a key problem with TLC Nand that only a handful of SSD makers were able to solve, at least among drives that rolled out around 2017.

Just note that this checkout code is from Newegg’s daily mailer. Typically, Newegg requires you to join its mailing list to use these coupon codes, so you may have to hand over your email address to get the best price.

