Anker's PowerWave wireless charging stand is just $13 right now

Wireless charging for your smartphone is pretty sweet, but getting a nifty wireless charging stand for less than $15 is even sweeter. AnkerDirect via Amazon is selling the Anker PowerWave wireless charging stand for $13 right now. To get that deal you have to click the coupon under the price for an extra 10 percent off, and then use the checkout code AKA2524.

Wireless charging stands are fantastic. They allow you to use your phone easily and comfortably while they’re charging. You can put the phone in landscape or portrait mode, making it easy to watch a movie or just browse through a website and still top off your battery.

The stand is Qi-certified and supports Samsung Fast Charge for select Galaxy phones. To use the Samsung Fast Charge feature you need a Quick Charge charger. Other phones can still use standard charging speeds at 5W.

As with other Anker wireless chargers, this one allows you to charge through a case that’s 5mm or less in thickness. The cases can’t have items and materials such as metal, magnets, card holders, or grips, as these will interfere with the charging process.

Overall, this looks like a nice wireless charger by a super-popular brand, and it’s available at a great price today.

[Today’s deal: Anker PowerWave wireless charging stand for $13 after coupon and checkout code at Amazon.]