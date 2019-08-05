Grab this 1TB external hard drive for just $45

Most of us could use more storage space in our digital lives, and today you can get a solid 1TB on the cheap with a B&H Photo Video deal on the WD My Passport Ultra, down to $45Remove non-product link today from a list price of $70, and the lowest price we’ve seen it.

This white-and-gold external drive connects to your computer via USB 3.0, with transfer rates up to 5Gb/s. It can work with the Mac operating system, but comes formatted for Windows users for easy setup. It will also help keep your data safe with 256-bit hardware encryption and password protection, and can easily back up your files with WD Backup software.

WD’s Discovery software helps you find and save photos and other files from social media and cloud storage services, so your online media is saved as well. This 1TB external drive has 4 stars out of 5 on B&H. For more storage options, check out our roundup of the best external drives of 2019.

[ Today’s deal: WD My Passport Ultra, down to $45. ]Remove non-product link