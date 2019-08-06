HP Omen 17t for $1,080: A ludicrously cheap price for a laptop with a GeForce GTX 1070 and G-Sync

As a general rule, after several rounds of testing, we find HP’s Omen 17 laptops to be impressive gaming rigs. That’s why we had to include a killer deal from HP’s back-to-school promtions: an Omen 17t loaded with a powerful GeForce GTX 1070 and Nvidia’s gameplay-smoothing G-Sync display technology for just $1,080 with the checkout code BTSSTACK10Remove non-product link. That’s $120 off HP’s current sale price and well below the $1,600 sticker price.

This should be an absolutely killer gaming machine. It’s rocking a powerful six core, twelve thread Core i7-8750H processor, paired with a potent Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card and 16GB of DDR4 memory clocked at 2,666MHz. The laptop also has 16GB of Intel Optane memory to speed up the responsiveness of the 1TB 7,2000 RPM hard drive to SSD-level speeds on your most common workloads. The 17.3-inch 1080p display blazes along at up to 144Hz to take full advantage of the powerful GPU, and as mentioned, it includes Nvidia’s awesome G-Sync technology.

We haven’t reviewed this specific version of the Omen 17, but we loved its predecessor from 2017 rocking a previous generation Core i7 and the same GTX 1070. (For comparison, it cost over $2,000 at the time of review.)

While the price is still high, a sub-$1,100 price for a gaming laptop of this caliber with a slick design is nothing short of excellent.

