True wireless earbuds are a discreet, convenient way to tune in to your audio wherever you go, and any AirPods user will tell you how handy they can be. Of course, Apple’s AirPods come with a hefty $160 price tag, but they’re not the only option out there. And today, you can get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless buds for $40 on Amazon, down from a list price of $60 and a whole lot cheaper than rival options.

These wireless earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and an antenna inspired by satellite technology for a smooth, skip-free connection. Their economic design is light and unobtrusive, and they come with a variety of accessories for a customizable fit, so they’re comfortable to wear for long periods of time, with GripFit technology to keep them in place. Anker claims that its graphene drivers create clear, precise audio, while the company’s BassUp technology identifies and intensifies low frequencies. In addition, they’re sweatproof, so you can wear them during workouts or in the rain without fear.

We haven’t evaluated these wireless earbuds, but the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo averages 4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 850 user reviews. For other options, check out our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds—though most aren’t anywhere near this affordable.

[Today’s deal: Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless buds for $40 on Amazon.]

This story, "Anker's true wireless AirPod rivals are on sale for $40" was originally published by Macworld .