This discounted Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse delivers satisfying 1080p gaming for just $123

Sapphire’s Radeon RX 570 Pulse graphics card has long been an excellent choice for 1080p gamers on a budget who still want a solid performer. But today, its value is through the roof. Amazon has discounted the 4GB Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse to $123. That’s Amazon’s all-time low for this card, about $33 below the more recent price of $156, and $57 off the original $180 asking price.

The Radeon X 570 offers excellent 1080p performance on most AAA titles with High or Ultra graphics settings. There may be times with newer AAA titles, however, where you need to bump down some graphics options down a bit more than that.

We reviewed the Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse back in May 2017 and really liked it, awarding the graphics card 4.5 out of 5 stars. Even so, we were hesitant to recommend it at the time, because its original cost was pushing up against more capable Radeon RX 580 cards. That’s due to the card’s extra features. It packs Sapphire’s Dual-X custom cooler with Quick Connect fans, as well as the perforated black plastic shroud that Sapphire likes to use on its Nitro cards. There’s also a silver and black aluminum backplate, which is not a common part of budget or even mid-range card designs.

With the Sapphire RX 570 Pulse you’re getting solid performance and great design at a budget price—especially with today’s deal on Amazon.

