Walmart's discounted Dell G5 gaming laptop lets you ray trace on the run for cheap

If you skipped yesterday’s deal on a killer HP gaming laptop, Walmart has an alternative lights-out option for you today. The big box retailer is selling the Dell G5 15 5590 gaming laptop for just $1149Remove non-product link, packed with a GeForce RTX graphics card and Intel’s current high-end gaming processor. That’s $250 under the MSRP and a very good deal for a laptop with these specs.

The biggest attraction to this laptop is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Nvidia’s cutting-edge GPU comes equipped with dedicated hardware for real-time ray tracing, a new graphics feature that greatly enhances games that support it. Ray tracing more accurately mimics the way light behaves in the real world. That may not sound like a big deal, but the result is all-around better visual detail, such as clearer reflections in still water, better shading, and more vivid explosions. Nvidia’s complementary DLSS feature taps dedicated AI cores to reduce the performance impact created by real-time ray tracing.

In general, the RTX 2060 is a great choice for no-compromises gaming on the Dell G5’s 1080p display. Crank up those visual settings and bask in all the sweet, sweet frames. You could also hook the laptop up to a 1440p desktop monitor and get a great gaming experience.

The Dell G5 15 5590 is rocking a 15.6-inch display, a six core, twelve thread Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The paucity of storage is the biggest downside for this laptop. If you’re thinking about swapping it out, be sure to check out our top guide to the best SSDs.

