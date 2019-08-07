Attention streamers: Elgato's Game Capture 4K60 Pro has never been cheaper after this $90 discount

If you’ve always wanted to stream your incredible gaming antics to the world, today is a good day to head over to Amazon. The online retailer is selling one of the best streaming expansion cards at Prime Day pricing. The Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro is $250. That’s $90 off its most recent price of $340, $150 off its $400 MSRP, and the all-time low for this card.

As its name suggests, this PCIe x4 expansion card can capture video of your gameplay at up to 4K resolution at the gold standard of 60 frames per second. It has a maximum bitrate of 140 Mbps and supports Elgato’s specialized software features, such as Instant Gameview. This feature displays a preview of your game with little to no delay in software such as XSplit and OBS.

If you’re recording gameplay for a YouTube video that isn’t live, there’s also Elgato Flashback Recording, a feature in Elgato’s Game Capture HD software. This feature records your gameplay automatically in the background, and lets you retain only the bits you want for posterity. Both AMD and Nvidia have a similar feature in their software, but the graphics card makers only record a few minutes worth of activity. Flashback Recording, on the other hand, records several hours of action before it starts dumping material so you don’t have to worry about losing material.

If you want to record your PC gaming, or even your console action, Elgato’s dedicated hardware and software is a good tool for getting started like a pro. Only consider it if you need the 4K capabilities though; if you have a more modest PC gaming setup, the Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro for $162 is probably a more economical choice, especially at nearly $40 off its MSRP.

[Today’s deal: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro is $250 on Amazon.]