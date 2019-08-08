News Analysis

The Full Nerd ep. 102: Ice Lake on desktops, $200 Intel GPUs, and Lisa Su loves AMD

In this episode, the Full Nerd crew talks 10nm Ice Lake, Lisa Su rumors, and a $200 Intel GPU.

The Full Nerd
Ice Lake on desktops, $200 Intel GPU, Lisa Su to leave AMD? | The Full Nerd ep. 102
Ice Lake on desktops, $200 Intel GPU, Lisa Su to leave AMD? | The Full Nerd ep. 102
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
Today's show dives into Gordon's preview of Intel Ice Lake in laptops and how that could translate to the desktop part, the prospect of Intel bringing a $200 GPU to the market, and rumors of Lisa Su leaving AMD for IBM.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngAdam Patrick Murray and Brad Chacos ponder what Intel’s 10th-gen Ice Lake mobile performance means for a desktop part. Then Brad tells us about the $200 Intel Xe GPU that was lost in translation, and we dive into how the rumors of Lisa Su leaving AMD are wrong.

Yup, if you heard AMD’s Lisa Su is leaving AMD for IBM, Su immediately squashed a WCCFtech report by saying there’s “zero truth” to it. Meanwhile, Gordon says to put away the Jump to Conclusions Map if you’re trying to say 10nm Intel desktop CPUs will stink based on 10nm Ice Lake mobile numbers.

We spend a good long time answering PC build questions in a lengthy Q&A session, too!

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 102 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

