The Full Nerd ep. 102: Ice Lake on desktops, $200 Intel GPUs, and Lisa Su loves AMD

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Adam Patrick Murray and Brad Chacos ponder what Intel’s 10th-gen Ice Lake mobile performance means for a desktop part. Then Brad tells us about the $200 Intel Xe GPU that was lost in translation, and we dive into how the rumors of Lisa Su leaving AMD are wrong.

Yup, if you heard AMD’s Lisa Su is leaving AMD for IBM, Su immediately squashed a WCCFtech report by saying there’s “zero truth” to it. Meanwhile, Gordon says to put away the Jump to Conclusions Map if you’re trying to say 10nm Intel desktop CPUs will stink based on 10nm Ice Lake mobile numbers.

We spend a good long time answering PC build questions in a lengthy Q&A session, too!

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 102 on YouTube

