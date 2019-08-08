Boost your productivity with this 1920-by-1200 Acer IPS monitor for $115, a $75 discount

Most monitors these days come in pretty standard 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions, but widesceen formats aren’t your only option. B&H Photo Video is selling the 24-inch, 1920-by-1200 Acer B247W bmiprzx display for $115Remove non-product link, That’s a whopping $75 off B&H’s usual price. The sale ends just before midnight Thursday Eastern time.

This IPS monitor sports a resolution of 1920-by-1200 with a 16:10 aspect ratio. While most monitors opt for the widescreen form factor, this Acer monitor uses the more square traditional monitor design. Those who love this display size swear by it as a productivity booster thanks to the increased vertical space compared to widescreen monitors.

Beyond the resolution, Acer’s monitor has a 4 millisecond response time, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. There are also two two-watt speakers, and the accompanying stand supports tilt, swivel and height adjustments. For ports, this monitor is rocking HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA.

If your main focus with PCs is gaming then 16:10 may not be what you’re looking for, but anyone who’s focused on work should consider Acer’s deeply discounted display.

[Today's deal: 24-inch Acer B247W bmiprzx for $115 on B&H.]