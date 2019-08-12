We loved Asus's convertible Chromebook Flip, and it's just $250 after a $60 discount

It’s not often that we’ll recommend a Chromebook on sale above $200, but there aren’t many Chromebooks like the Asus Flip C101. Right now, Amazon is selling the convertible Chromebook for $250 instead of its usual $300 to $310 price. This isn't quite the all-time low, but it's close.

The Chromebook Flip C101PA-DB02's specs match its price tag, but the notebook works well for lightweight everyday tasks and even mobile gaming. It features a tiny 10.1-inch touch display with 1280-by-800 resolution, a 2GHz Rockchip RK3399 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of onboard storage. It’s also rocking one USB-C port, one USB 2.0 Type A, a microSD card reader, and an HD webcam.

The display size is netbook-ish at 10.1 inches, but that makes it an ideal display for touch when you flip the screen back to use it as a tablet. And yes, this laptop includes the Google Play Store, meaning you can use Android apps on it. The C101 also supports Linux apps if you’re interested in that.

We reviewed this version of the C101 in March 2018 and really liked it, awarding it a 4 out of 5 star rating. We were a little taken aback by its small size at first, but as a hybrid device rocking both Chrome OS and the Google Play Store for Android apps, it worked really well. We thought the keyboard was a little cramped, but overall it offers good value, and especially at this sale price.

[Today’s deal: Asus Chromebook Flip C101A-DB02 for $250 on Amazon.]