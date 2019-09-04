Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gold Edition is 75% off today

Few gaming titles are as recognizable as Sid Meier’s Civilization. It’s the turn-based strategy game that helped to create an entire genre and, even though it was first released way back in 1991, it’s still celebrated today. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Then get Civilization VI: Gold Edition for 75 percent off retail with this offer.

In Civilization, you are tasked to build an empire from scratch and lead its citizens to prosperity throughout the ages. Sounds simple, right? Well, not so fast. There are a myriad of challenges to test your mettle along the way — wars with neighboring empires, natural disasters — and the only way to successfully get past these barriers is by using your profound leadership skills. It really is a fun way to kill a couple of hours.

It’s so good, in fact, that we want you to try it if you haven’t already. That’s why we’re pleased to offer the latest version, Civilization VI, for only $24.99. It’s the Gold Edition of the game, which means it includes six DLC packs and the Rise and Fall expansion so you’ll enjoy a more robust gaming experience. As long as you have a compatible Mac computer and play on Steam, then you should consider this offer.

We’ve also made available other popular Civilization titles at prices that are difficult to beat. Pick up the Gathering Storm expansion pack for Civilization VI for just $19.99 or the complete Civilization V game collection for only $12.50.

