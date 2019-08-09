Bulk up on storage with this 4TB Seagate external drive for just $80

If you follow our deal posts regularly, there’s one solid rule to remember: never pay full price for external drives. These things go on sale all the time, and as luck would have it today is one of those days. The 4TB Seagate portable external drive is just $80 on Amazon. Most desktop and portable external drives at this capacity cost around $100, so you’re saving about $20.

The 4TB Seagate Expansion Portable Hard Drive uses USB 3.0 to connect to your PC. Seagate says this drive supports a maximum transfer speed of 120 megabytes per second. It also comes with an 18-inch cable, making it easy to accommodate the drive on nearly any desk, no matter how cluttered.

Overall the drive is pretty basic. It doesn’t have a fancy aluminium case, it doesn’t come with backup software or any extras–but that’s really a plus in our book. You just plug this thing in and you can start saving files to it. Or you can use the backup software of your choice to keep your most important files safe.

[Today’s deal: 4TB Seagate Expansion Portable for $80 at Amazon.]