You spend all day staring at your screen. Upgrade your view in Amazon's 24-hour LG monitor blowout

If you want a better display for weekend-long gaming sessions or simply want to make your office work feel a bit less dreary, Amazon is going to make your Monday a little brighter. The online retailer is throwing a huge one-day sale on LG monitorsRemove non-product link with prices discounted up to 25 percent off. Many of these monitors are at their all-time low, and while the number of sale items isn’t huge, there’s something for every price range.

Here are three of our favorites from the sale.

First up is the fanciest monitor on sale today. The LG 32UD60-B is a 32-inch 4K gaming display with FreeSync support for $319. That’s the all-time low for this display and well below its usual pricing that jumps between $460 and $500—though it briefly dipped down to $350 or so earlier this summer. This VA panel has a 4 millisecond response time, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Next up is the LG 34WK650-W for $250, down from about $345 and another all-time low. This is a 34-inch UltraWide display with high dynamic range (HDR) that should offer an incredibly vivid display. It offers a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560-by-1080. This monitor also supports FreeSync, it’s rocking a 75Hz refresh rate, and has a response time of 5 milliseconds. Windows 10 is a lot better at handling luscious HDR visuals now than it used to be.

Finally, we’ve got the LG 24MK600M-B for $116, which was up around $145 most recently. This is yet another all-time low. The 23.8-inch 1080p IPS display also supports FreeSync with a 75Hz refresh rate and a 5 millisecond response time, which means this should be a solid everyday monitor for a price that won’t break the bank. If you’d like something a little different, there’s also a similarly configured 24-inch TN FreeSync display with a 1ms response time going for the same $116 sticker price. TN displays tend to offer faster response times than IPS monitors, but usually lag behind in color accuracy.

[Today’s deal: One-day LG monitor sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]