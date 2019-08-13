Top 5 offers for affordable laptops for College Students in 2019

With a new school year right around the corner, it is time for college students to shop for back-to-school essentials. A laptop is one of the must-have gadgets a student will need throughout the year. Regardless you need a laptop for homework, research, entertainment, or communicating with family and friends, it's important to purchase a laptop that is reliable, good quality, and most importantly, budget-friendly.

Here's a list of laptops we previously have recommended which we have included the current discounts that are available before school starts:

Samsung Chromebook 3

If you are looking for the best Chromebook for college that great productivity, lightweight yet sturdy, and similarly built as a tablet, Samsung Chromebook 3 may be what you need. Although it only weighs 2.5 pounds with a 11.6-inch screen size, it packs a punch when it comes to its performance. It has 4GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, 1366 x 768 LED display and up to 10 hours of battery life. You can learn more about it on our Samsung Chrome 3 review. If you enjoy getting more for less, Samsung Chromebook 3 will fit the critique because you can buy it for less than $300.

Check out a Samsung promotion that offers a free Samsung Chromebook 3 when purchasing a new unlocked mobile phone. The offer ends on August 30, 2019.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Due to its slim design, 14.5 hours of battery life, and 2-in-1 PC with a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 has remained one of the most popular models among college students. Don't be fooled by its compact-sized machinery because it offers up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of memory. You can find more information about this laptop from our Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review article.

Check with Microsoft sales and coupons codes for other laptops discounts that are currently active which includes a promotion that can help you save $300 off the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and the offer ends on August 31, 2019.

HP Envy 13

Are you looking for a laptop that is high performance, top quality, well-designed, and affordable with a 1080p display? HP Envy 13 is what you are looking for. The base price of Envy 13 starts at $799. The base model includes Window 10 Home 64, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB memory with 256 GB SSD storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life. With so many features, it weighs less than 3 pounds which is perfect for college students who must carry the laptop all day long. Feel free to check out for more detail HP Envy 13 features and specs from one of our editors.

If you spend more than $899 on an HP Envy laptop, you can apply this HP coupon code to get 25% off on the HP Envy laptop. Visit PCWorld to get the latest HP coupons and discount on your next purchase.

MacBook Air (2018)

Although our editors named MacBook Pro as the best MacBook on one of the recent articles, we are choosing a MacBook Air based on its price for our budget conscience readers. For college students who only need to use a laptop for basic use such as writing essays, checking emails, and web surfing, they may not need a laptop that is as powerful and expensive as MacBook Pro. Besides the ultra-thin design and great CPU performance, MacBook Air users will get to enjoy many upgrade features such as the trackpad, speakers, and a Retina display. Check out the MacBook Air 2018 review from one of our editors.

Apple seldom runs special promotions, but you can still find ways to save on either used or refurbished Apple products. For example, you can find one of the latest Back to School events from Mac Sales where you can save up to 80% on Apple computers, tablets, and accessories. You can also locate discounts up to $175 off on certified refurbished MacBook laptops by exploring active MacMall coupons and offers.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 or X Series

We are saving the best for last with Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. It contains up to 16GB of memory, up to 2TB of storage, HDR display, and up to 18.3 hours of battery life. You can look for more detailed information such as the features and specs on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon review. Since this is such powerhouse machinery, it may be suitable for students who are studying for Business, Computer Science, or other majors that require more than writing papers and Internet research.

Although Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon costs a lot more than what an average college student wants to invest, you can get 40% off on a ThinkPad laptop by using a Lenovo coupon code that is valid until August 16, 2019. Check out other verified Lenovo student discounts and coupons that are available.

Bottom Line

Finding the best laptop for college is a necessary investment one should make. At the same time, you can find a powerhouse laptop such as the Lenovo ThinkPad without paying its full price or even a free laptop such as Samsung Chromebook 3. It's important to research each laptop's reviews and specs as well as the available discounts each brand has to offer. Start shopping with the PCWorld's back-to-school sales page and browse different promotions available before a new school year begins.