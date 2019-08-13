These Asus ROG mechanical keyboards are down to all-time-lows of $114 today

Attention Asus ROG fans, Amazon has a great deal right now on an awesome mechanical keyboard: The Asus ROG Strix Flare RGB with Cherry MX Red is $114Remove non-product link, way down from its $180 list price and an all-time low for this model.

Asus added its Asus Sync feature to this keyboard allowing you to sync up lighting effects with all your other Asus ROG gear. That’s pretty cool, though you know how we feel about the current state of RGB lighting for gamers. This keyboard uses Cherry MX Red switches, which offer fast travel and smoother movement. What it doesn’t have is the tactile feedback, or the louder clickety-clack sound that people who use Cherry MX Blue switches prefer. However, it does offer anti-ghosting and full key rollover for more accurate key presses and onboard memory for macro recording, as well as USB passthrough if you’d like to connect peripherals to your keyboard instead of digging around the back of your PC case.

If you don’t like MX Red switches, other version of the Strix Flare, including Cherry MX BrownRemove non-product link, Speed SilverRemove non-product link, and ‘Silent’ RedRemove non-product link switches, are also on sale for the same $114. Stock is limited on all of these models, but Amazon should allow backorders to take advantage of the sale price, if you don't mind waiting.

[Today’s deal: Asus ROG Strix Flare for $114 on AmazonRemove non-product link]