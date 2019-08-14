The utterly fantastic Elgato Stream Deck Mini was a steal at $100, and now it's 40% off

Today is a great day to level up your video setup. The magnificent Elgato Stream Deck Mini has dropped to $60 on Amazon, down from its usual $80 and well below its $100 MSRP. This is the same all-time low price we saw back on Prime Day in July.

The Stream Deck Mini is a flat-out fantastic device with six programmable buttons for switching between camera feeds, launching media, and more. We called the original 15-button Stream Deck “a valuable tool in anyone’s streaming kit,” and the Mini is just as good but with fewer buttons.

You can use the Stream Deck Mini to carry out any action necessary for your channel. It can launch a stream on your platform of choice, send out a tweet to your followers that a stream is starting, or switch between multiple camera angles with a quick tab on the Stream Deck Mini. Any task you perform manually, you can probably automate with this tool.

We adored the Stream Deck Mini for its small size and durable design, the OLED keys that allow for a high degree of flexibility, and of course the cheap price.

“Six buttons is perfect,” we wrote. “Keep a few important commands at the top level, throw in a few folders full of rarer ones, and you’ve got a video switcher that would make anyone jealous—and for just $99, which is a steal. It’s hard to see how anyone could compete with the Stream Deck Mini at this point, because as far as I’m concerned Elgato’s perfected it.”

And today, it’s 40 percent cheaper than when we reviewed it.

There are no default options, which means this isn’t something you can just plug-in and go. Still, once you’ve got it configured for your needs, you’ll wonder how you ever became a Twitch star without it.

