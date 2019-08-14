Go beyond HD: This 31-inch, 1440p IPS monitor is just $170 after a massive $50 discount

Sure, 4K displays may get all the hype, but 1440p is the sweet spot for gaming and productivity tasks alike. And Amazon is selling a 31.5-inch, 2560-by-1440 AOC FreeSync monitor for $170 today, by far the all-time low for this display and down from the more recent $220.

The AOC Q3279VWFD8 is a quad-HD IPS panel with a 4 millisecond response time and a 75Hz refresh rate. It’s also packing AMD FreeSync for a buttery smooth gaming experience, allowing your compatible Radeon graphics card to sync up refresh rates with the monitor.

AOC says this 10-bit panel can display over 1 billion different colors for a more vivid overall image. The company says the monitor is also good at combating eye fatigue with AOC Flicker Free technology. For ports, it’s rocking HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI-D, and VGA.

We haven’t tested this particular monitor, but AOC is a popular name for solid, bargain-priced gamer-friendly gear. The monitor is well reviewed on Amazon, and people seem pretty happy with it. That’s certainly a solid list of specs for a 1440p display—especially at this price.

[Today’s deal: AOC Q3279VWFD8 for $170 on Amazon.]