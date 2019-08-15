Spectacular laptop deals: $400 Core i5, $200 Chromebook,and a tiny $230 convertible

It’s laptop day in the world of tech deals. We’ve spotted several pretty good deals on clamshells, but our favorite is at Walmart. The big box retailer is selling an Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop for $400Remove non-product link.

This PC is rocking a quad-core, 1.6GHz Intel “Kaby Lake R” Core i5-8250U, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. There’s one type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a USB 2.0 port. There’s also HDMI out if you want to hook this up to an external display.

Finding a Core i5-equipped laptop for $400 is a steal. This is a nice Windows 10 laptop for travel, and could also be a good daily driver if you don’t need too much onboard storage (or don't mind upgrading the SSD yourself).

If Acer’s laptop doesn’t interest you, there are a few more affordable runners-up as well.

Walmart is also selling a $200 Asus Chromebook. That's the perfect price point for a Chromebook, and this one has 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, as well as an Intel dual-core Celeron N3350. That's all fine, but the one downside is the display, which is 1366-by-768. For the perfect deal we'd rather see this one offer half the storage and a 1080p display. Regardless, this should still be a fantastic travel laptop or the perfect back-to-school gift for students.

Finally, Amazon is selling a Lenovo 300e Winbook for $240 instead of $300. This is a convertible notebook with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, an Intel Celeron N3450, 64GB storage, and 4GB of RAM. It’s basically a Chromebook, but with Windows—and you can fold it back and use it as a tablet.

[Today’s deal: Acer Aspire 5 for $400 at Walmart.]