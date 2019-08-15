This charge-it-all travel adapter with 4 USB ports and AC is less than $10 today

You’re an accomplished world traveler, but you’re still wasting too much precious packing space on different chargers for your global adventures. Solve this problem today on Amazon for less than $10. The Glamfields all-in-one travel adapter is just $9.46 after applying checkout code 4CRS4RQFRemove non-product link—hat tip to Tech Bargains for this find. That’s nearly 57 percent off the usual price of $22.

This adapter has four sliders on the side for the EU, Australia, the US, and the U.K. Push the slider that you need and the correct prongs appear. You can use this travel adapter to connect to a mobile device that charges off a USB cord and plug your laptop’s home charger into the back. For USB, this charger has three type-A ports pumping out 2.4 amps each, and a Type-C port with a maximum 3 amps—overall current tops out at 5 amps.

It also offers some protection against overload and short circuit with a self-resetting fuse. We haven’t tested this charger so we can’t attest to how well it works. Overall, however, this looks like a great buy at less than $10 to keep all your devices juiced while on the road.

[Today’s deal: Glamfields all-in-one travel adapter for $9.46 after checkout code 4CRS4RQFRemove non-product link]