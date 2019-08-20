Master Microsoft Project with this $30 training bundle (85% off)

Businesses rely on project managers to get products out to market on time. So what do you do if you can’t afford to hire a PMP with a six-figure salary? You get the world’s top project management software working for you instead. And, now anyone can become an expert with The MS Project 2019 A to Z Bundle, discounted to $29.99.

MS Project 2019 helps anyone to make sense of project management. And there’s really no limits to what it can do. It’s suitable for small businesses, but even large corporations and governments can take advantage of its many features. And, if you are having problems managing tasks at home, then MS Project 2019 can help you there too.

And, learning how to use it is a snap with The MS Project 2019 A to Z Bundle. This e-learning package, valued at $197, includes lifetime access to two in-depth courses that’ll introduce you to the software and illustrate its many features. By the end, you’ll have a better understanding of project management as a skill and be able to use the software to better handle your own tasks.

Best of all, you don’t have to be a computer whiz to understand the course content. That’s because it’s presented in a way that virtually anyone can understand it. And, since it’s delivered online, it’s totally flexible. Log in and learn at your convenience 24/7 and you can take as long as you want to finish it.

