Get Arris Surfboard cable modems at all-time low prices in Amazon's one-day sale

If you’ve dreamed of replacing the cable modem leased from your ISP with something you own, today’s a good day to look at Amazon. The online retailer has a one-day sale on Arris Surfboard cable modems. The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening.

Among the nine routers on sale today, three Arris Surfboard models caught our eye for being popular with Amazon customers.

First up is the Arris Surfboard Docsis 3.0 AC1900 dual-band Wi-Fi cable modem for $110, down from about $135, and the all-time low price. This modem is compatible with Cox, Spectrum, and Xfinity Internet services. It has 16 download and 4 upload channels, with four ethernet ports on the back.

Next up is Arris Surfboard Docsis 3.0 AC2350 Cable Modem for $139.95, down from the more recent $202, and the all-time low for this modem. Like the previous modem it has 32 download and 8 upload channels. It also features dual-band Wi-Fi, four Gigabit ethernet ports, beamforming, and has McAfee Whole Home Security built-in. Like the previous cable modem it works with Cox, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

Finally, there’s the Arris Surfboard Docsis 3.0 AC 1750 router for $142—it’s usually closer to $200. This dual-band router is for Xfinity only, and comes with four ethernet ports, two USB ports, and two telephone ports for Xfinity phone service.

There are some great prices here, but they’re only around until the end of the day.

