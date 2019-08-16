Grab an Amazon Echo Dot and a TP-Link Smart Plug Mini for just $35 today

Amazon really wants everyone to join the world of smart homes, and today it’s offering a nice deal to get started. The third-generation Echo Dot and a TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Mini are $35 right now. The Dot is currently on sale for $30, down $20 from its usual $50 price, so you’re getting the smart plug for an extra $5, also a nice discount from its $23 MSRP. All said, you're saving about $45 on this bundle.

The Amazon Echo Dot is an excellent little smart speaker. It does all of the things you expect Alexa to do—turn on lights, answer questions, tell jokes—but in a much smaller package than the full-sized Echo. It's not the greatest when it comes to sound, but you can hook p an external speaker if you prefer.

The TP-Link HS105, meanwhile, plugs into a single wall outlet, but is small enough that it won’t block the other plug. You can then connect any lamp or small appliance you’d like to add smarts to it. If you’ve got a fan or a mobile air conditioning unit, for example, you can use the smart plug to turn it on and off according to a set schedule. And of course, you can connect it to Alexa and use your voice to turn it on or off.

