This 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV may be refurbished, but it's only $239 today

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to grab a 4K TV, Walmart is worth looking at today. The big box retailer is selling a refurbished 55-inch TCL 4K HDR TV with Roku built-in for $239Remove non-product link, $160 off the usual price and more than half off TCL's MSRP for a new unit.

Having Roku built-in means easy access to a ton of premium streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, as well as YouTube, Plex, Spotify, and a host of other apps. The set itself offers Wi-Fi, Ethernet, three HDMI 2.0 ports and one USB 2.0. But if you ask us, the best part of this TV is the support for high-dynamic range. This feature creates a wide range of colors for greater contrast and more vivid images onscreen.

While we don't usually recommend refurbished goods over factory fresh models, this price is hard to ignore and it comes with a 90-day manufacturer. warranty. That should be long enough to figure out if the TV’s going to have any problems out of the gate, and since it's sold though Walmart, you can add on the Walmart Protection Plan for roughly $8 a year if you want total peace of mind.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished 55-inch TCL 4K HDR TV for $239 at WalmartRemove non-product link]