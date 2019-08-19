Amazon is selling the awesome new Echo Show 5 for just $65 today

The original Echo Show's 7-inch display might have been a big leap for assistant-powered smart speakers, but it was also extremely big and quite expensive. The Echo Show 5 shrinks it down to a manageable size and price, and today it's even cheaper: Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 for $65Remove non-product link, $25 off its $90 list price and one of the lowest prices we've seen.

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and can carry out all the various actions you’d expect from an Alexa device. It can integrate and control smart home devices, deliver traffic and weather updates, and carry out video and voice calling, view web content such as recipes, and display your calendar. With all the concerns about privacy and smart speakers, Amazon added a sliding shutter to block the built-in camera when it's not in use. You can also turn off the microphone and camera with a button press.

We really liked the Echo Show 5 when we reviewed it in July. It offers an excellent amount of information on screen despite its smaller size, it has good music playback options, and it looks great. It doesn’t have native integration with YouTube, Hulu, or Netflix, which would be nice, though it does work with Amazon Video.

[Today’s deal: Amazon Echo Show 5 for $65 on AmazonRemove non-product link]