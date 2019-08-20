Grab a Nest thermostat, Nest sensor and Google Home Mini bundle for just $200

If you’re not already a member of My Best Buy, the retailer’s free promotional club, then right now is a good time to sign-up. Until August 25, Best Buy is offering a Nest Thermostat (3rd gen), Nest temperature sensor, and a Google Home Mini for $200.

To put this in context, Best Buy’s sticker price for the thermostat and sensor alone is $270, and the Mini usually sells for $50. To get the deal, just sign up for My Best Buy, and then you’ll see a check box that will apply the discount.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is one of our favorite smart home thermostats. It can adjust the temperature when it detects the home is empty so you don’t over-spend on heating or cooling bills. It can learn when you come home and heat or cool the house before you arrive, as well as learn the temperatures you prefer.

The Nest sensor helps increase the thermostat’s smart chops by adding an additional temperature sensor in another room such as the living room, or the hallway near the upstairs bedrooms.

Google Home Mini, meanwhile, is a great smart speaker that lets you control Nest via voice command. The Mini can also supply traffic reports, weather updates, news, and play music from subscription services such as Spotify.

This is one heck of a smart home package at a great sale price.

