Snag the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $70, its lowest price ever

Kids may be heading back to school, but that doesn’t mean at-home learning has to stop. In fact, there’s never been a better time to start using technology to educate (and entertain) your kids. And today, Amazon’s all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $70Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $100 and its lowest price yet.

This tablet is a new-and-improved version of the beloved Fire 7 Kids Edition, and with more storage (16GB) and a faster processor than the previous version, kids will be able to do a whole lot more. An included one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited provides a huge library of books, games, movies, and more. And if you’re worried about your kids misusing the tablet, you can set parental controls, which allow you to set goals, limit screen time, and more for up to four kid profiles. In addition, an included case helps keep it safe from the bumps of everyday life.

This tablet has 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 950 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Amazon’s all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $70Remove non-product link. ]